Despite COVID-19 related impacts on production, South 32 has increased its earnings from Illawarra Metallurgical Coal significantly in the first half of the 2022 financial year. The results, released on February 17, reveal a sharp jump in the sale price of metallurgical coal, with South32 achieving $US912 million ($A1267 million) in revenue. This was a significant increase in revenue from the previous year's figures of USD $365 million in the first half of the 2021 financial year. Read more: Boat skipper from Bulli boating tragedy named in court The growth in revenue was despite a dip in production and higher costs. Over the six months to December 2021, South32 completed an extended longwall move at the Dendrobium mine. The move will continue to impact production for the rest of the 2022 financial year. Increased contractor and maintenance activity raised costs at the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations as infrastructure upgrades were undertaken. South32 said that it was working on a revised environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Dendrobium mine expansion and that it would submit this in the current quarter. The project has been determined State Significant Infrastructure by the NSW government, and CEO Graham Kerr said that while they expected final governmental approval by the end of the year, the project was an "unknown" at this stage. South32, which has mining operations around Australia and internationally, said that the miner's performance in the first half of the 2022 financial year surpassed previous years. "We achieved a record operating margin of 44% and a significant improvement in our Underlying earnings to US$1.0B in the half, following a broad recovery in commodity prices, while also making substantial progress reshaping our portfolio," Mr Kerr said. The miner has sold off energy coal mines in South Africa and invested in copper mines and green aluminium as it seeks to position itself to provide the minerals needed for worldwide decarbonisation. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to capitalise on current market conditions as countries continue their economic recovery from COVID-19, and into the future as they invest in new infrastructure that is expected to see continued growth in demand for the metals critical for a low carbon future," Mr Kerr said. In reducing the greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations, in the six months to December 2021, South32 progressed a pilot plant trial at its Illawarra operations of a methane mitigation unit developed by the CSIRO. In its half year results, South32 also said that safety performance has improved in the Illawarra, with total recordable injury frequency down on the figures from 2021. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

