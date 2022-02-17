Kembla Grange upgrades set to begin this winter

news, latest-news,

Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys has declared long-awaited upgrades to the Kembla Grange surface will commence this year. The project has faced multiple delays over the years, the latest being complications surrounding plans for drainage at the track. Read more: Kerry Parker can Think big after star's dominant return Improving the venue's ability to cope with heavy rain has been a key focus of the upgrades and officials wanted to ensure the best solution had been identified before work commenced. The issue has now been resolved and V'landys predicted work will start in the winter, with grass laid in September, ahead of peak growing season in the spring and summer. "They've run into a drainage problem," V'landys told the Mercury. "They've been working on a design to ensure the drainage is corrected. That's what's held it up. "That has all been finalised and works will start in a couple of months. "It's imminent, it's all been planned. The hardest part of this job is that Kembla Grange is a challenge in regards to drainage. The type of soil there also cause challenges. The good thing is they've now overcome it all and work will start in the winter." The resurfacing of the track is the next step in Racing NSW's masterplan for Kembla Grange. The governing body has spent the past two years purchasing land in the area. Stables and other training facilities will be built as they look to attract new trainers from interstate and overseas. The work to the track involves resurfacing the training grass, followed by upgrades to the course proper. While V'landys is eager to complete the two tracks as quickly as possible, Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Peter De Vries is taking a more cautious approach. "What needs to happen is we need to build the inside track and then once we've built the inside track, we can start tearing up the course proper," De Vries said. "We don't want to tear that up until the inside grass is capable of holding 34 meetings a year, which means we'll need at least one growing period. There's nothing worse than racing on a grass that's not suitable for racing." Details about the upgrades have been welcomed by Kembla Grange trainers, who have been waiting a number of years for the work to commence. Theresa Bateup is pleased to finally see some progress and she's hopeful there will be no further delays. "It's good to know it's in the pipeline, but we've heard that for a while now," Bateup said. "Seeing is believing. "The track is in desperate need of this work. We have a race meeting on Tuesday and the forecast is for 20-40ml of rain on Monday and 10-20ml on Tuesday. If that arrives, we won't race." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

