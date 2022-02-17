Kerry Parker pondering trip to Victoria for Think It Over

news, latest-news,

Kerry Parker has ruled out a tilt at the All Star Mile, but the Kembla Grange trainer is considering a trip to Melbourne for Think It Over. The final field for the $5 million race on March 19 remains up in the air after the first 10 horses were unveiled. Read more: Kembla Grange upgrades set to begin this winter It's a group that includes Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant, despite Chris Waller stating the mare will remain in NSW this prep. With five wildcards on offer, Think It Over could attract the interest of Victorian officials after his victory in last week's Apollo Stakes. While Parker is yet to finalise the path to the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, he won't be entering the All Star Mile. Think It Over will run in the Chipping Norton next Saturday, before either the Australian Cup at Flemington on March 12 or the Ranvet at Rosehill one week later. "That decision will be made after his second run," Parker said. "The Australian Cup might not be as strong, so we might have a go at it. "It does mean a trip to Melbourne, where we stay home if we go to the Ranvet." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/1605473a-2857-4910-87ee-d18fe1971697.jpg/r0_338_6643_4091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg