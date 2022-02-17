news, latest-news,

Two cousins have used a car boot within a Warrawong storage shed to store cocaine and cash as part of their drug sales, a court has heard. Warrawong's Cavit Alpertonga, 32, and his cousin Abdulkerim Alpertunga, 24, are alleged to have supplied 407.27 grams of cocaine and pocketed $79,650 in cash from the supply of drugs. Police allege high-definition audio and visual surveillance, along with telephone intercepts discussing the sale and purchase of cocaine, capture the men entering and leaving the storage unit with drugs and cash. Read more: Boat skipper from Bulli boating tragedy named in court The men appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday where they sought release on bail after police arrested them and executed search warrants at their homes this week. Police started investigating the men for the commercial supply of prohibited drugs in the Illawarra in January and identified that Alpertonga had been leasing a storage shed at Kennards Self Storage in Warrawong since January 2. Between January 19 and February 15 this year, investigators allege the men used the shed to store and supply at least 12 ounces, or 340.2 grams, of cocaine. A green Nissan Silva car, dirt bikes and other miscellaneous items were kept inside the shed. Police allege the surveillance devices recorded the men entering the shed on January 19, opening the boot of the green car parked inside, before Alpertunga unzipped his jacket and placed a dark-coloured package into a box inside. Alpertonga allegedly returned to the shed on January 20, 22, 25 and 26 to access the boot and remove packages that had been placed into knotted black latex gloves. Investigators allege each glove contained 28.35 grams of cocaine. In total police allege Alpertonga removed between 12 and 16 ounces of cocaine from the car boot between January 20 and 26. On February 3, Alpertonga allegedly attended the shed and "secreted a package" at the rear of the shed, documents said. About 2.30pm on February 11, Alpertonga returned to the shed to allegedly retrieve the package, believed to contain up to six ounces of cocaine, he had placed there a week earlier, before putting it in his pants pocket. The men allegedly returned to the shed in a white Toyota Corolla later that night. They got out of the car and Alpertunga was carrying a shoulder bag, which appeared full, and placed it in the rear of the shed before leaving. Police executed a search warrant about 5pm on Monday at the storage shed where they seized a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag from underneath one of the car seats along with other miscellaneous items. Bundles of cash amounting to $72,750, which police alleged was from the sale of drugs, were seized from the bag. The next day, police stopped the men inside the white Toyota Corolla on Winnima Way, Berkeley. A short time later police executed search warrants at Alpertonga's Warrawong home and the house belonging to Alpertunga's mother in Berkeley. Investigators seized cash totalling $6900 inside a safe and an encrypted communication device inside Alpertonga's home. At Alpertunga's mother's house, police seized a box of latex gloves, freezer bags, digital scales and an encrypted communication device. Under the dog kennel and soil in the backyard of the home, police found two knotted black latex gloves containing an unknown substance, allegedly cocaine, inside a freezer bag, totalling 33 grams each. The men were arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where they both declined to be interviewed. Police are aware Alpertunga won more than $50,000 on a poker machine but allege the money found inside the shed was not his winnings. In court on Thursday, defence lawyers for the men Graeme Morrison and Matt Ward said the police documents did not detail any information contained in the telephone intercepts. The lawyers further submitted the cases against their clients was not strong because prosecutors would have to prove they supplied a commercial quantity of drugs. Mr Morrison sought release for Alpertonga noting his client's relatively young age, that it would be his first time in custody and he had no criminal record, as well as his ties to the area being that he lived in his parents' home with his wife and sister. He also noted Alpertonga could face a lengthy time in custody waiting for his matters to be finalised. Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said the police had a strong case given the high-definition audio and visual footage, and telephone intercepts. He also alleged the same packaging seen in the footage was found during the search warrant at Alpertunga's home. Magistrate Claire Girotto noted there was circumstantial evidence and links between alleged evidence, but due to his lack of criminal history, she agreed to grant strict conditional bail. Alpertonga must be at home at all times, not contact Alpertunga, surrender his passport, only have only mobile phone, offer a $40,000 surety plus another person agree to forfeit $20,000 if he fails to attend court, and police can check he is at home multiple times a week. Meanwhile, she refused to grant Alpertunga bail as he was on a community correction order for possessing drugs and had previously been sentenced to an intensive correction order for supplying drugs. She also said he had a history of not complying with court orders. The cases were adjourned to April 13. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

