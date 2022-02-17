Taliah Fuimaono relishing opportunity with St George Illawarra

sport, dragons-den,

With so much sport cancelled throughout the past year, Taliah Fuimaono knows every minute counts. That is why the Dragons NRLW five-eighth feels last week's All Stars game was so important. Read more: Dragons extend Griffin deal in bid to reignite NRL title hopes The 22-year-old played 30 minutes in the Indigenous Women's 18-8 victory over the New Zealand Maori, a match that is always special regardless of the result. All up, five St George Illawarra women featured in the clash. With the Dragons playing no trial games before next Saturday's round one clash with the Gold Coast, Fuimaono said they have all taken plenty of confidence out of last week's match. "It was nice that some of us got a little run in the All Stars match," Fuimaono said. "Most of us haven't played in eight to ten months because of COVID. "The feeling of playing in that game is something you can't really explain. I only got a last-minute call up, but it was still just as special as the first time. "It's given me a bit of confidence going into next week. It's been a long time coming, so it was good to get the jitters out of the way." Fuimaono is set to partner with Rachael Pearson in the halves throughout the season, the pair working together under the guidance of premiership-winning five-eighth Jamie Soward. Pearson has emerged as a crafty halfback in recent years, leading Helensburgh to an Illawarra title while she also played a key role in the Tiger Lillies NSWRL finals charge in 2021. The Hay product earned representative selection with a Country call up, with the Dragons beating out the Roosters to secure the 28-year-old. While Pearson is a play-making halfback, Fuimaono tends to run free with the ball in the mould of Cody Walker. "We're working well in tandem," Fuimaono said. "She's a controlling, kicking half, I'm more of a running five-eighth, so we work well together. "I'm more of an eyes-up player, having Rach there gives me more freedom to just play footy." Fuimaono will achieve an Australian rugby league first when she runs out for St George Illawarra next week. With older brother Tyrell a mainstay in the Dragons men's side, the duo will become the first siblings to represent the one club. The pair each represented the Indigenous All Stars last weekend, COVID protocols preventing the two from interacting. Tyrell hasn't provided any words of advice just yet, but Taliah is confident she can lead her side through a successful season. "I'm focused on developing my own game and being the best half I can for the team." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

