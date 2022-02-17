news, latest-news, Brian Goorjian, lllawarra Hawks, NBL, Cairns Taipans, Scott Machado, WEC, Wollongong

With their season record standing at 7-6, Illawarra coach Brian Goorjian says his players are under "tremendous" pressure heading into back-to-back home games this weekend. The Hawks will take on the Taipans at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday night before backing up to face the JackJumpers two days later at the same venue. After dropping three of their last five games, Illawarra are now locked in a battle for fourth spot with their rivals Sydney, with Tasmania and the Bullets also still in finals contention. "The Perth games here and the Melbourne game here, we needed to something there (Hawks lost all three). And then we had the Phoenix in a situation where had a real chance, but we lost that one and now we're under tremendous pressure because we'll on the road soon," Goorjian said. "These (next) two will be instrumental if we're going to make the top four. You've got to do your work and we're definitely under pressure. We're practising under pressure, there's tremendous pressure on the players to improve and play better on both ends of the ball, and we need these wins desperately. "But there's no sign of anything negative. The guys want to win, they want to make the playoffs. They know the importance so I don't need to hammer that into them. They're bringing it each day and I do think we're getting better." Read more: 2022 Bampton Cup pursuit set to begin The Hawks will head into the game with some confidence, having downed the Taipans 87-81 in Wollongong last Saturday night. Duop Reath was instrumental in the victory, grabbing 11 rebounds and draining 18 points for his second double-double of the season, while Justinian Jessup (18 points) and Antonius Cleveland (16 points, six rebounds) also impressed. Conversely, Cairns were kept in the contest by a masterclass from Scott Machado, who mustered 16 minutes and three assists in just 15 minutes of game time. It was the second time that Hawks have beaten the Taipans this season, after claiming a 94-75 victory in Cairns last month. However, Machado missed that game due to injury. Heading into their third clash, the star guard looms large for Illawarra. "He makes them go. Scott knows the competition and how to get the ball to the right person," Goorjian said "I like their new young kid (Bul Koul), he played great against us, shoots the ball well and has the potential to be rookie of the year. (Keanu) Pinder's also playing also great. They're a very athletic team, they're tough, they're never out of the game. They got themselves 26 points down (last game) but gave themselves an opportunity to win. They've got character, they play hard, and Scott's a piece that the more he plays, the healthier he gets, the tougher they're going to get. "But that's what this competition is about. You've got to bring it and you've got to play your best. We'll continue to move forward and get better, but we know that the competition is tough." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/6edd4678-1cc4-4c12-b476-7dd179ceacdb.jpg/r0_688_4548_3258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg