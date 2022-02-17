news, latest-news,

Life is returning to the University of Wollongong campus this yearafter months of online delivery, many students in the Autumn session will finally get to meet lecturers (and each other) face to face. With Orientation set to begin on the 22nd of February, there's much to do before hitting the books. For students who are new to Wollongong, the to-do list is even longer. The Mercury has gathered a quick guide for new university students, with some FAQ's on uni life. An important first step on the university journey. Enrolments at UOW are done through Student Online Services (SOLS). Select 'Enrolments and Variations' from the left hand menu and choose your classes. The 11th of March is the last date to enrol in courses for Autumn session students. Tutorial enrolments open at different times, depending on the subject and the faculty. If you can, you'll want to be on the website at the exact moment times are released so you can pick and choose your class times. You can find when they're available on the SOLS website. There are often group chats on Facebook for specific classes and programs that will allow you to connect to other students in your cohort. This can be very helpful to share tips and ask questions. Here's a link to a Facebook group for UOW first years. UOW runs their Campus Fest during Orientation week, which features live music, campus tours and faculty-specific orientation sessions. It's the time to sign up to clubs and societies, explore the campus and learn about what uni life looks life. Have a walk around the duck pond for some serenity, or have a beer at the uni bar! You can access a map of campus through the MyUOW app or online through the UOW website. There is also a MySOLS app to manage enrolments and timetables. With many students back on campus this year, parking may be hard to come by. The North Gong Shuttle and the Gong Shuttle are two free buses that operate around Wollongong and connect to the campuses. Download the UOWshuttle app to find routes and timetables. North Wollongong Station is the closest train station to the Wollongong Campus, on the South Coast line. It is a 10-15 minute walk from the campus, or quick trip on the North Gong Shuttle. One of the easiest ways to make friends at university is to join a club, society or sporting team. Clubs and societies often have their own meet and greet events where you can meet like-minded people. UOW has over 120 student run clubs to join. UOW has it's own bar on campus, aptly named UniBar, which often hosts live music and events. There's also several places in Wollongong loved by students, from the Illawarra Hotel's silent disco and the Patch at happy hour, to a Sunday sesh at the North Gong Hotel To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/f29cc322-d144-4c97-a98c-2775fe8a7f33.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg