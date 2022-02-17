news, latest-news, the Lott, Lotto, NSW Lotteries, Instant Scratch-Its lottery ticket, newsXpress at Dapto, $10 Live the Life Instant Scratch-Its ticket

A Wollongong woman is $520,000 richer after treating herself to an Instant Scratch-Its lottery ticket when she was buying a birthday gift for her grandmother. The young Wollongong woman picked up the top prize of $520,000 on the $10 Live the Life Instant Scratch-Its ticket, which she bought from newsXpress at Dapto. The woman told an official from The Lott today that she "never buys Instant Scratch-Its tickets" and purchased it on whim. "I always get some from my grandmother for my birthday or Christmas and so this year for her birthday I decided to buy her some in return," she said. "But when I was buying hers, I saw the Live the Life tickets and thought I'd give it a go myself." The woman said she went to her grandmother's house to celebrate her birthday and forgot about her own ticket. "A few days later I remembered I'd bought one for myself and so I checked it then," she said. "I was in shock when I saw the windfall." The woman said she was shaking and thought it was a mistake before she called her mother and asked to check. She said her mother was also in shock, before they shared the news with her grandmother. "When I called my grandmother and told her she was so excited for me," she said. She has vowed to shared some of her winnings with her grandmother. "I'd also like to plan a family holiday and then set myself up for the future," she said. "I'm only young, so this win means a lot to me." newsXpress at Dapto owner Leonie Robinson said the team was over the moon to have sold a winning ticket. The $520,000 prize money will be paid in instalments of $1000 a week for 10 years.

