A reason at last to put on our dancing shoes: Editorial

subscribers-only,

Dancing. It's back. Along with singing. Density limits have also been lifted and you can do away with QR code check-ins in most places. If you're suffering from a bit of whiplash trying to get your head around our sudden freedoms, you're not alone. But there was no hesitation yesterday from The Illawarra hotel in Wollongong. For hotelier Ryan Aitchison this is the day he's been waiting for for two years. "We've got dancing and singing coming back in from midnight, and our staff are buzzing; everyone is so excited," he said. Living with the virus had a bit of a false start in December last year with the swift arrival of Omicron, but yesterday's restrictions ease-up feels like much better timing, and there's a sense that this is the beginning of the end. In December, when the order to wear masks was lifted, Illawarra residents were apprehensive, with many continuing to wear masks because COVID case numbers continued to climb. But this time, it feels different. Case numbers are declining. Many families have experienced COVID in the household already. It's easy to pick up a rapid antigen test at the supermarket or pharmacy if you've not got boatloads from your child's school. The COVID surge tent at Wollongong Hospital is also being removed. The most amazing news is unvaccinated visitors will be allowed in the country after only seven days of quarantine. It feels like the Illawarra is finally ready for an end to restrictions, and as Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said, our region's businesses welcome the changes. A return to the office post-Australia Day has been slow as people prefer to stay at home than be stifled by a mask in a stuffy workplace. "The requirement to wear a mask has been a barrier to coming back to the office, and CBDs like Wollongong, Nowra and Shellharbour, need office workers to return," he said. Of course, we don't want to pre-empt what happens next. The journey has been tumultuous, and who knows what strain is around the corner. But let's just take this moment for what it is. A break from the rules and anxiety. A reminder of what life was like in 2019. Enjoy it while it lasts. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/afaf5db6-2d43-4079-8e70-a90da40bc3d5.jpg/r5_106_2044_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg