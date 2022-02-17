Illawarra beaches score top marks on fecal-free monitoring

news, latest-news,

Illawarra beaches are maintaining a position as some of the cleanest around, the latest NSW State of the Environment Report shows. Of the Illawarra beaches and estuary monitoring sites tested, 100 per cent registered a "low" reading for the presence of fecal matter for the financial year 2019-20. With the Hunter region's rating dipping to about 90 per cent, in line with Sydney, this placed Illawarra beaches as the cleanest surveyed. Illawarra beaches have had this 100 per cent rating for low fecal matter since 2016, and have only twice dipped below 90 per cent in the past 25 years (2003, 2004). Read more: Reward trumps risk for surfers despite shark attack The Illawarra drew few specific mentions in the report, published by the Environment Protection Authority, other than talk of the Government's plans to establish hydrogen and clean energy hubs, including here. Statewide, there was positive news on greenhouse gas emissions, which have fallen 17 per cent since 2005. The proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources grew to 19 per cent, with growth in wind and solar doubling over five years to 2020. But there was bad news on land clearing rates and the number of endangered species, which continued to rise. "The effects of climate change are already evident, but these will become broader and intensify in the future," the report said. "The extreme weather conditions, drought and floods of the recent reporting period (2017-2021) put pressure on water resources and infrastructure in regional areas, cities and towns. Transport has become established as the largest sector for energy use, with more than 80 per cent of commuters choosing cars in the Illawarra and Hunter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/b8f14105-9be5-47f8-b640-a7c3ef3a1245.jpg/r0_248_5016_3082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg