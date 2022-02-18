news, latest-news,

A Barrack Heights father is sharing his heartache over the loss of his 12-year-old daughter to suicide in the hope it saves other young lives. Emma Ryall's distinct laugh could be heard "a mile away" says dad Craig, yet any internal struggle or pain was not as apparent. "She was a very active girl. She loved her sports - surfing, Oztag, soccer; she was fun-loving and had a lot of friends, she got along with everyone," Mr Ryall said. "Every night we tucked her in, kissed her goodnight and told her we loved her. She was constantly told how much she was loved, and we always asked her how she was feeling, whether she was okay. She always assured us everything was fine." A few months before her death, Craig and wife Angela had noticed small cuts on her; an act of self harm. They'd talked to her, offered their support and understanding, and she'd seemed to be doing well. They never contemplated that she would take her own life. "We didn't see it coming. I still wonder if she meant to actually do it, it breaks my heart that that night that I didn't hear anything," he said. "She'd gone to bed, then woken up and said she couldn't sleep. I was on the lounge. Why didn't I say 'come and sit with me and watch TV for a while', could that have changed things?" Emma was found the next morning; Sunday, August 1. It was in the middle of lockdown due to the COVID pandemic. "I put it down to being in lockdown - she was constantly asking 'when can I play sport again, when can I catch up with my friends'," Mr Ryall said. Today Emma will be remembered with the annual Little Lake Classic at Barrack Point to be held in her honour. Run by Southbridge Boardriders, it's a fun day of surfing for kids aged six to 12 - and it was something Emma, her siblings Adel, 17, and Harry, 15, and her parents have enjoyed for several years. Mr Ryall wants those present to take a good look around. "I want those who come, especially the kids, to look around and see how many people are there that knew Emma and cared about her," he said. "I want them to also know that they should never ever think they're alone, that no-one cares about them or loves them. Because people do care." And he urged kids to look out for each other. "As parents you can tell your kids you love them and ask them how they are and want them to communicate with you," he said. "But I'd urge kids to keep an eye on their friends, to not be afraid to dob them in - that if they share something, that they are hurting, then let an adult you trust know. "They may be upset you said something, but down the track they might say 'By telling someone, you saved my life'." If you or someone you know needs support, Lifeline can be reached via phone 13 11 14; text 0477 13 11 14 and online chat via www.lifeline.org.au. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/29b3c3c7-6dda-4812-95d0-569b7ac984d4.jpg/r0_255_5027_3095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg