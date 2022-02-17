Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wollongong's northern suburbs

news, latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, saying Wollongong's northern suburbs are likely to be affected on Thursday afternoon. In a notice issued at 5pm, the BOM said there was a "very humid and unstable airmass [lying] over NSW ahead of a front moving across the west and south of the state". Storms which were hitting Cobbity, the Burragorang State Recreation Area and Badgerys Creek were forecast to affect Camden, Liverpool and Bulli by 5:25 pm and Darkes Forest and waters off Thirroul by 5:55 pm. Wollongong and surrounds could be affected by damaging winds over several hours, the BOM update said. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/bf3a5d50-77bd-4d0e-8764-e2a7981117f3.JPG/r0_216_4242_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg