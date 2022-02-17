Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wollongong's northern suburbs
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, saying Wollongong's northern suburbs are likely to be affected on Thursday afternoon.
In a notice issued at 5pm, the BOM said there was a "very humid and unstable airmass [lying] over NSW ahead of a front moving across the west and south of the state".
Storms which were hitting Cobbity, the Burragorang State Recreation Area and Badgerys Creek were forecast to affect Camden, Liverpool and Bulli by 5:25 pm and Darkes Forest and waters off Thirroul by 5:55 pm.
Wollongong and surrounds could be affected by damaging winds over several hours, the BOM update said.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.