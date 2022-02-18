Man in court over police pursuit through Bellambi

news, latest-news,

A 33-year-old man will appear in court on Friday charged with driving offences following a pursuit in the Wollongong area in January. Just after 10am January 11 police officers attached to Southern Region Enforcement Squad were patrolling the Bellambi area, when they tried to stop a Holden Astra. Read more: Cousins stashed $70k and cocaine inside Warrawong storage shed: court The Holden allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, travelling through local streets in Bellambi and East Corrimal before entering Dobbie Street, where the vehicle mounted a concrete bollard where a number of children playing in a nearby park. Due to safety concerns, officers decided to terminate the pursuit was terminated a short time later, while the Holden was later found abandoned on Staithes Mews at Bellambi. Following inquiries to identify the driver, officers attended a home on Rothery Street about 2.20pm on Thursday, February 17. Read more: Illawarra beaches score top marks on fecal-free monitoring Police found a 33-year-old man hiding in a shed at the back of the property. He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station. The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and drive wile licence cancelled. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/d9e3204b-0550-478a-a9a7-e1eecd594859.jpg/r0_169_301_339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg