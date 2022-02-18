Swerve on a curve - a close call on Macquarie Pass

news, latest-news,

You never know what's around the next bend on Macquarie Pass - maybe an accident waiting to happen. On Tuesday Eion Peters was heading along the pass and slowed as they approached the bend. Read more: Shellharbour CEO Carey McIntyre resigns It was a good thing they did because coming the other way was a car taking the corner too fast. That oncoming car strayed over the double yellow lines and had to swerve sharply to avoid hitting the dashcam driver's car. Despite the video evidence, it appears the other driver may end up getting away with it. "The cops said they could do something if I had a clearer shot of the number plate but I can't get a clear shot cause of the glare," Mr Peters said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/3552a810-1712-4a33-8111-4e1df253b5c6.JPG/r34_0_468_245_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg