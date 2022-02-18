Remember, dog poo is a no-go for the FOGO

news, latest-news,

Whenever you bring it something new it takes a while for people to understand how it works. Even when you put the instructions right where people can see them. Read more: Man in court over police pursuit through Bellambi And so it is with the FOGO waste bin, which Shellharbour Council find some people are using to put their dog poo in (which would seem likely to stink out their kitchen, but whatever). Now the FOGO bin comes with a sticker that goes on the lid telling you what can go inside. And there isn't a photo of dog poo on that sticker - therefore, it CAN'T go in the FOGO bin - and it can't go in your green bin either. After you pick it up and bag it - and you really should be doing that if you're a responsible dog owner - and then you fling it in your red bin. Okay? We clear on that now?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/83f5225e-e7f4-4768-b41c-c412203e4bc8.JPG/r0_46_875_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg