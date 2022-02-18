news, latest-news,

When Udara Jayasundara returned to Sri Lanka to play first-class cricket in late 2019, he thought he would finish out the season before travelling back to Australia. Little did he know a virus now known as COVID-19 was about to emerge. Borders were promptly shut and Jayasundara was stranded, stuck in Sri Lanka while his wife was in Wollongong. Read more: Goorjian calls on Hawks to lift for tough home stand Two years later and the Wests all-rounder has finally returned to Australia. "I'm very happy to be back here," he said. "I was stuck in Sri Lanka for almost two years. They put in the travel ban which meant I couldn't come back here. "It was a hard time. I was separated from my wife, it was very hard to live like that. Now I'm happy to be here and I won't go back to Sri Lanka again without my wife." Jayasundara has picked up where he left off since returning to Wests in late January. The former Sri Lankan Test player has three half-centuries from five innings and has taken 11 wickets. Jayasundara hit 77 in a 143-run partnership with Aaryn Kornberger against University last weekend, the clash ultimately abandoned due to rain. It's not like the Devils needed any additional help, the side sitting top of the ladder before he arrived. If Saturday's forecast rain holds off, Wests will have the chance to maintain their eight-point lead over Keira when they host Port Kembla at Figtree Oval on Saturday. For captain Zach Churchill, Jayasundara's return has the potential to take this team from good to great. "He gives a lot of confidence to the players around him," Churchill said. "We've got a pretty young group as well. Having someone of his experience and quality is really going to help harness that talent, so we're stoked to have him back. "He strengthens our team a lot. Hopefully we can kick on and do some pretty good things with him this year." Having played two Test matches in 2015, Jayasundara has not given up hope of representing his country again. His form in the Sri Lankan domestic league throughout the past two years was superb, helping lead Ragama to November's one-day final. The all-rounder excelled in the four-day game, averaging 42 in the 2019-20 season before it was cancelled due to COVID. Sri Lankan cricket officials had hoped to meet with the 31-year-old while they were in Sydney last week for their Twenty20 series against Australia. The meeting did not eventuate, COVID restrictions preventing those within the squad from interacting with people outside the bubble, but Jayasundara remains on their radar. For now, however, the Sri Lankan has his eyes on one goal. Leading Wests to a Cricket Illawarra title. "We have a good team and good young blood," Jayasundara said. "We have two young guns, we have good captaincy, two good fast bowlers. "At the moment we are on top, hopefully we can continue that situation." The weather looms large over this weekend's fixtures, with more rain forecast for Saturday. At this stage, all matches are scheduled to proceed. Wollongong are looking to put a stop to University's mid-season surge when the two sides clash in a grand final rematch at North Dalton Park. The Lighthouse Keepers secured a dose of revenge with a victory in round five and they're eager to complete the season sweep on Saturday. Balgownie are looking to keep their finals hopes alive against Northern Districts at Hollymount Park, the Magpies rapidly losing touch with the top four. Second-placed Keira are set to host Corrimal as they strive to remain in contact with Wests. Dapto will make the long journey up to Helensburgh. Currently in sixth, the Canaries could climb inside the top four with a victory. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

