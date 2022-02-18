news, latest-news, house for sale, woonona, illawarra property, 2 June Parade, Laurence Morgan

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Showcasing a light-filled dual level floor plan, multiple outdoor entertaining areas and a gorgeous ocean view off the front verandah, this charming home overflows with coastal appeal. Breezy foothills positioning finds schools, parks and transport in easy reach and village shops and cafes only moments away. This home features cosy vibes and a fresh, white and wood interior palette. There is an open lounge/dining zone plus upstairs rumpus room as well as tranquil all-seasons front and rear patios where you can entertain family and friends or sit and relax. The front patio offers stunning vistas of the ocean. Centrally positioned, the kitchen is fitted with a dishwasher, gas cooking and breakfast bench. The home features five bedrooms including the generously sized master bedroom with built-in robe that is flooded with morning sunlight. There are so many extras to enjoy in this home such as two modern bathrooms, 23 solar panels, private backyard and a garage, which is all set on a spacious landscaped 582sqm block. Set in a leafy elevated setting just 1km from the IGA, restaurants and city bus stop. Located with easy access to Thirroul and Sydney and just a five-minute drive to Woonona Beach. To find out more about this spectacular property contact Daniel Frazer from Laurence Morgan Tarrawanna or arrange an inspection where you can see all that this home has to offer.

