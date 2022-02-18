news, latest-news, Open for inspection, Illawarra homes for sale

Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search. Wollongong is the largest city in the Illawarra and enjoys stunning escarpment and coastal views. See the current House of the Week: 2 June Parade, Woonona This week's Feature Property can also be viewed here: 2 Trinity Row, Bulli Most coveted are the suburbs near the ocean, particularly the northern suburbs of Wollongong (also closest for commuters to Sydney for work) although there are pockets where prices can be relatively affordable. Family friendly areas near Wollongong CBD include West Wollongong, Keiraville, Figtree and Farmborough Heights while suburbs such as Gywnneville, West Wollongong and Mt St Thomas are popular too. Near Lake Ilawarra are suburbs such as Oak Flats, Berkeley and Warrawong that have easy access to the huge lake with boating as well as leisure areas and walking tracks. Shellharbour and Shell Cove are newer areas and have the advantage of a nearby future marina currently under construction. Bigger plots can be found further out towards Jamberoo in the south and Helensburgh in the north that is closest to south Sydney. Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the icon for details. To read our full REV publication click here

