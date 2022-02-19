It's time to put the last two years behind us

news, latest-news,

It was March 11, 2020, when the World Health Organisation announced that countries around the globe were in the tight grip of the COVID-19 virus and life as we knew it would change. These past two years, for many of us, have felt like a decade. And our lives have changed quite remarkably and in many cases will never be the same again. Prior to the pandemic, it really was a small world. It was nothing for us to make a snap decision to travel to the other side of the world or a neighbouring country to grab some sunshine or to explore. The pandemic brought many things with it outside of just illness and, sadly, death. It brought social isolation and economic hardship too. Countries, states, regions and cities were shut down and restrictions introduced on how we could live our lives. Travelling to a neighbouring state would prove, in many cases, difficult if not impossible, separating families for more than two Christmases. Happily (and we whisper this in fear of jinxing us all) it does feel that we are so close to normal again, doesn't it? It feels so close we can almost touch it. Interstate travel is relatively easy now in most cases. International borders are opening and international travel for holidaying is now back on the agenda. Here in New South Wales most of the remaining restrictions on our lives are being removed. Everyone will no doubt breathe a sigh of mask-free relief. Density limits and bans on singing and dancing will come to an end this week. QR codes will only remain for nightclubs, festivals and public transport. From Monday, February 21, the length of hotel quarantine for unvaccinated international arrivals will be reduced from 14 to seven days. Locally, major events which have been almost impossible, are firmly back on the agenda. Events and festivals play such a major part of our lifestyle here in Wollongong and indeed the region has become renowned for hosting such events. Recently the region has enjoyed events like the Thirroul Music Festival, the Surfing NSW junior state titles, a round of the NSW Beach Volleyball Tour and the Illawarra Aquathon. We have a lot more to look forward to as well. The Hilltop Hoods will headline our iconic Yours & Owls Festival at Stuart Park in April, an event which will bring thousands of people into our city. The ever-popular Spiegeltent Wollongong is back bringing its wide array of artists and performances in March, with the program soon to be announced. On the subject of cultural events, wonderful to see Port Kembla Pool play host to a sold-out series Sirens this week; making the most of a wonderful piece of infrastructure in an incredible setting. There is Tri The Gong (April 24), the FIRST Robotics regional championships (March 11-13) and the wonderfully titled Shitbox Rally (May 7) just to name a few other major events to pencil into your calendar. All of these events drive valuable dollars into our local economy, generating welcomed business for our local hospitality and accommodation providers. With self-drive travel the overwhelming preference at the moment, we were delighted this week to relaunch our iconic Grand Pacific Drive. It will see the introduction of a new website and, for the first time, it will be linked all the way to Victoria. This will join the seven tourism areas it touches and promote our majestic coastline and the various attractions we can offer travellers in between. Importantly for us all in Wollongong, the University of Wollongong is back and so too are international students. Aside from the money and vibrancy they bring to our community, they also bring back a large part of the workforce for our industry. This is especially important for hospitality, who have been desperately short on workers through the pandemic. And all this is happening as we build to our Olympic moment. In September we will host the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. In the coming weeks, the UCI will make their first visit to the city to finalise planning for a 10-day festival the city will never forget. It wasn't until they were taken away without warning that many realised how important visitors were to our local economy for so many reasons. Our visitors are coming back. The world is coming to our doorstep. It's time to put the last two years behind us and get ready for the ride of our lives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/e0c51d34-f954-4fd1-b320-858e26b42b74.jpg/r0_52_1024_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg