Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID-19 cases continue to fall

news, latest-news,

As the Illawarra enjoys the first day of new COVID freedoms the local health district said 483 people in the Illawarra Shoalhaven tested positive to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. From midnight revellers were allowed back on the dance floor in our bars and clubs, while a QR check-in is no longer required when visiting shops and restaurants. The latest COVID results include 210 positive PCR tests and 273 positive rapid antigen tests. A man in his 60s from Shoalhaven lGA died in the reporting period. Statewide, there were recorded 9,9243 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There were 1381 COVID-19 patients in hospital - down from 1447 the previous day - with 92 in ICU. Locally, there were 271 cases from Wollongong Local Government Area, 87 cases from Shellharbour LGA 108 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 17 cases from Kiama LGA. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/dadd6ea1-b131-438e-a541-2cd2b5498865.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg