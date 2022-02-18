news, latest-news,

A new picnic shelter is the latest addition to the growing amenities at Cringila Hills Recreation Park, home to the city's newest mountain bike trails. The shelter, which opened yesterday, is designed as a rest stop for mountain bikers and a complimentary feature to the trails, with bike racks, tables and seating. The new shelter stands at the beginning of the park's mountain bike trails, near the Cringila Hills playground. The park's bike trails have been a big success in Wollongong, and have attracted riders both locally and from around NSW, Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said. "The completed mountain bike trails have been massively popular with people of all ages and abilities. We've spoken with people who've travelled from outside Wollongong to visit Cringila Hills and make the most of over 11 kilometres of trails," Mr Doyle said. Work is continuing on a mountain bike skills park and an asphalt pump track, which are expected to be completed in winter 2022. Read more: Being a Bike City should matter to all of us Despite the popularity of the new mountain bike tracks and playground, which only opened late last year, the premises has become a target for vandals. The Cringila Hills playground found itself in the midst of a police investigation last week, after vandals defaced the giant storybook, a community project designed to be read by people with low or no vision. Vandals have repeatedly targeted the giant storybook, which is written in both English and braille, with a QR code to read in different languages. Cr Bradbery said the vandalism was very disappointing, and encouraged residents to speak up if they saw anything suspicious. "CCTV is being installed where there are assets like the playground and the shelter," Cr Bradbery said. "It's not just about the playground, but also dirt bikes on the track." Cr Bradbery encouraged locals to note the registration numbers of dirt bikes, which are not permitted on the track, and inform police. The million-dollar Cringila Hills project is jointly funded by Wollongong City Council and the NSW government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, with an extra funding boost from the 2021 Community Building Partnership. Read more: MTB riders told: don't wreck Cringila Hills trails

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/988e0398-2a37-4137-9add-d340e864be66.jpg/r0_348_5184_3277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg