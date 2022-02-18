Illawarra train services to be hit by industrial action

news, latest-news,

Illawarra rail services could be disrupted by industrial action over the next two weeks. Rail Tram and Bus Union members are negotiating for a new enterprise agreement. Industrial action will include a ban on overtime work and also refusing any changes to their rostered hours. "Our dispute is with the government, not the public, and all our industrial actions are planned to impact transport management rather than commuters," RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens said. "It's great that we've forced Sydney Trains to bring on more weekday services, but it's also important to note that inevitably there will be some disruptions for commuters." Meanwhile plans to return to the standard timetable at the end of the month only applies to the Sydney network. At this stage, the South Coast line will continue to run to a weekend timetable.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/838f6917-d645-462c-8d70-d665ee98d18c.jpg/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg