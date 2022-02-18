Oak Flats chase complete performance in bid to keep South Coast finals alive

news, latest-news,

Scott McAndrew has seen his side produce some superb bowling performances this season. He's also seen Oak Flats produce some excellent batting performances. But he hasn't seen the side put it together in the one game. Read more: Test all-rounder back and ready to lead Wests premiership push McAndrew is hoping that changes against The Rail on Saturday, the Rats desperate for a victory. "It's hard with a young side," he said. "One week we get the bowling right, the next week it's the batting. "We need a bit more consistency. It's about playing for 50 overs instead of zoning in and out of matches, that's why we're where we are at the bottom of the ladder. "With the ladder the way it is, we can still make the top four, but we've got to put in a complete performance." Oak Flats have attempted to rebuild on the run throughout the past few seasons, the club blooding a number of emerging players. It's been a tricky process, progress slower than many would have liked. That has left McAndrew to shoulder much of the weight, the all-rounder eager to deliver against The Rail. "The past few years I've dealt with the pressure well and performed,'' he said. "I haven't put it together as well this year. Hopefully a big score is not too far around the corner. I don't think about it too much, I'm aware of it, but once I'm out there I just back myself. Hopefully I'll score a big hundred against The Rail." Saturday shapes as another weekend that could be impacted by the weather. If the rain holds off, Lake Illawarra will host Shellharbour, Kookas will face Albion Park and Kiama have the bye. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

