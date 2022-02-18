news, latest-news,

SMART drum lines to deter and remove sharks from popular beaches are still not about to be rolled out for Wollongong, despite the city council requesting them two years ago. This is because the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) says it has not been able to find an appropriate contractor in the Wollongong area. This week DPI announced 10 new SMART drum lines would be installed on beaches from Windang to Minnamurra, mostly within Shellharbour LGA. This was the day before a swimmer died after being attacked by a large great white shark at Little Bay in Sydney's southeast. Read more: Illawarra beaches score top marks on fecal-free monitoring Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery in 2019 got the council to write to the relevant NSW Minister requesting drum lines be installed in Wollongong instead of shark nets, saying it was a "no-brainer" given the benefits for both safety and wildlife. "As far as I'm concerned, we've got 17 patrolled beaches, a huge number of people who come down from southern and south-western Sydney to enjoy our beaches, and I think they deserve the same consideration," he told the Mercury on Friday. "With recent attack in Sydney it reinforces the fact we want our beaches to be as safe as possible, and also environmentally responsible. "SMART drum lines ... we considered the safest option but also the best in terms of environmental impact in other sea creatures." A spokesperson for DPI said shark nets and surveillance drones would continue in Wollongong, as a tender process had failed. "At this stage, DPI has been unable to secure SMART drumline contractors for the Wollongong local government area through a recent open tender process," the spokesperson said. "Further options are now being explored to source an appropriately qualified contractor for this local government area. "In April 2021, 25 coastal councils along with 40 organisations and 4,023 individuals responded to a survey by the University of Wollongong on preferred shark mitigation measures in NSW. The NSW Government has considered the survey findings, which helped inform the expanded 2021/22 Shark Management Program." Wollongong City Council said DPI had advised it intended to include Wollongong but it is not clear when. "Council responded to a survey and consulted with DPIE Fisheries late last year to discuss the SMART drum lines," a council spokesperson said. "At the time, DPIE Fisheries confirmed their intentions to advise of a trial of drum lines across a number of local government areas including Wollongong." Dozens of drum lines are being used on the north coast of NSW, while two trials were held across several Hunter region beaches in 2019, which the then fisheries minister called "very successful", with numerous white sharks, bronze whalers and other shark species being caught alive and released. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

