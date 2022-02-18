Game On: After receiving club's backing, Anthony Griffin must now complete his Dragons rebuild

sport, dragons-den,

While few could have predicted the exact moment the decision to extend Anthony Griffin's contract would be announced, the move itself should come as no surprise. The Dragons have thrown the keys to the St George Illawarra city to their head coach since he took over. It's a move that has led to a significant rebuild, the squad completely overhauled and moulded in Griffin's vision. Read more: Test all-rounder back and ready to lead Wests premiership push Freedom in decision making that former coach Paul McGregor was never afforded was handed to the Queenslander the moment he arrived in Wollongong. Cameron McInnes was allowed to join Cronulla. Matt Dufty was shown the door. Tariq Sims has been told his services will not be required after his contract expires at the end of this year. All three moves attracted heavy criticism. Also attracting criticism has been Griffin's recruitment strategy. In McInnes' place came Andrew McCullough. Josh McGuire joined from the Cowboys. Aaron Woods, George Burgess and Moses Mbye have all arrived this off-season. There is, of course, a method to the madness. Griffin is attempting to guide the side through a transition period. The likes of Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone are only just breaking into first grade. The fastest way to stunt their development is to throw them to the wolves in a losing football team. The likes of Woods and Mbye are short-term fixes, players used to protect the Dragons young talent as they find their feet and hopefully develop into future stars. Griffin has also attempted to bulk up the forward pack to provide more punch up front. Francis Molo and Jaydn Su'A shape as crucial to this goal, the pair also likely to challenge existing forwards Josh Kerr and Blake Lawrie. It's a strategy similar to what the coach used at the Panthers as he ushered through the likes of Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and Villiame Kikau. While he was sacked before the task could be completed, the platform for last year's grand final victory had been set. The timing of the decision to back Griffin has been questioned, but the 55-year-old deserved the certainty to know he would get the chance to see out his plan. Given the strategy has been so clearly laid out, it was highly unlikely St George Illawarra officials would abandon the rebuild after just two years. Unless this season is an absolute disaster, a scenario that is unlikely, Griffin was always going to receive a third year as coach. Few expect the Dragons to challenge for the premiership this year and that's not what the coach is being judged on. Instead he'll be judged on how well he transitions this team from also-ran to a contender. The development of the young talent shapes as central to that assessment. By taking up the one-year option now, St George Illawarra have removed any speculation about Griffin during the season. They have ensured certainty when attempting to re-sign existing players and attract new recruits. Not only does Griffin have the full support from the club's hierarchy, he also has the support of his team. The players have bought into his strategy and have their sights set on a much-improved season. "What has grown at the Dragons is the culture," Zac Lomax said. "It's really good to be a part of at the moment. "Hook drives that. As a coach, that's what he's about, giving yourself to the team and we're doing that. "We're still a bit off in regards to where we want to be in our performances, based on our results last year, but we're getting towards there. Hook's been driving that and the players have started driving that now. "Time will tell, everyone is sitting first at the moment, so time will tell if we can get to where we want to be." Lomax is right. Time will tell if Griffin's strategy has been the right one. The Dragons have given the coach the opportunity to complete his mission. It's up to him to repay that faith. That starts on Sunday when St George Illawarra's season kicks off with a trial against the Eels. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/a11daa84-c31a-49b3-a5bc-7a83df876e00.jpg/r0_164_5304_3161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg