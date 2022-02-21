subscribers-only,

The Australian people really need to question why our Prime Minister and his colleagues continue to display increasingly belligerent antagonism towards our major trading partner China. If they are offended by style of government and are trying to make it see the error of its ways, they're clearly wasting their time. If they're trying to curry more favour with the USA that's hardly necessary. We've been ticking that box for years. The reason for our PM's increasing level of confected umbrage is of course the fact that he will be facing an election in May and his recent record has been abysmal in every way. "Reds under the beds," is all he's got. He is falling back upon the scare tactic that conservative governments have relied upon before. The tactic is to smear Labor as China's preferred choice and to then claim that this makes Labor weak on national security. What nonsense. We can't be at loggerheads with China forever. Apart from the clear lack of logic in the proposition being put forward, Australia actually needs a government that could begin to repair our damaged relationship with China, whilst of course still maintaining our national integrity. That would require leadership which Mr Morrison has clearly failed to demonstrate in so many ways. I hope Australians are a wake-up to this dishonest and dangerous election tactic. John Martin, Woonona I have to agree with Steven Thomas in that the marina is heading towards becoming an eyesore rather than an attraction. My most recent visit dealt with kids on bikes who don't care about anything or anyone getting in their way and the dog walkers who don't seem to think it is their responsibility to clean up after their pets. Increased security is sorely needed. Gary Flint, Flinders Barry Swan's criticisms of J D Preece's anti-Grace Tame comments highlight divided community attitudes towards Ms Tame. ('Off with her head' - 17/2). At the end of her AOTY tenure the Left believe she has become goddess-like and now on a higher plane, while those on the other side see her as an award holder who abandoned her obligated role to become a political combatant: an assassin to pick off the PM. Whatever your view, you can't deny Ms Tame has used her AOTY tenure for political purposes which has resulted in widespread division: many can't even remember why she won the award. Surely, the award creators never intended or even imagined a current AOTY recipient would use it in this manner. Richard Burnett, Wollongong Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

