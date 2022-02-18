news, latest-news, Bohdi Simon, Surfing NSW, Challenge Her Team's Classic, Newcastle, Kiama, Lennox Head, Claire Ellem

Port Kembla talent Bodhi Simon has thrown her support behind a unique all-female surf series called Challenge Her Team's Classic. The new initiative, launched by Surfing NSW with the NSW government's support, aims to increase female participation in surfing through three events that focus on fun, skills development and community. The series begins in Newcastle in late March before moving to Kiama on April 30, wrapping up at Lennox Head in July. Simon is among a handful of young female surfers who have been announced as Challenge Her Team's Classic ambassadors. Read more: Goorjian calls on Hawks to lift for tough home stand Surfing NSW programs manager Claire Ellem said she was excited to see the events take off. "It's a real win for female surfing in our state and Surfing NSW. There's always such an amazing energy at non-competitive events and when you get a big group of females together to surf it will just have a real buzz," she said. "I can't wait to see the impact the series has on surfing right across the state."

