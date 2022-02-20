news, latest-news,

There is a range of surprising benefits to volunteering as a surf life saver - including cheap gym membership. Brandon Cleal has been with the Fairy Meadow Surf Club for three seasons and said they, like other clubs, in the Illawarra, are in need of more volunteers. Read more: Swerve on a curve - close call on Macquarie Pass "We're trying to get more volunteers because at the moment how it works is we have to have at least three volunteers on patrol so we can open up the beach," Mr Cleal said. "If one person can't make it, if they have COVID or they're sick, it's been quite difficult to fill those positions. "There are a lot of people who are pretty much volunteering every week to make sure the beach is open. Luckily there are always people who go above and beyond, which is very lucky to have but there are some beaches who have to get volunteers from other beaches to help out." What Mr Cleal said the clubs wanted to ensure people knew is that being a surf life saver wasn't a one-way street - volunteers get a few benefits. For instance, with some clubs a $50 a year membership fee entitles volunteers use of the gym on-site. "That's a pretty cheap gym membership when you think about it," Mr Cleal said. He said being a volunteer surf life saver looked good on a resume and comes with a lot of free training, from first aid courses, learning how to control boats and jetskis as well as experience in piloting drones. "That's what we want people to know; it's not just this altruistic act of saving people's lives - which is great in and of itself - but there's also lot of training you can get for free," he said. Mr Cleal believed there were a lot of people who were interested in volunteering but just didn't know how to go about it. He said people could join a specific surf club online and then be allocated to a training day, where they learn first aid and get their bronze medallion. Once they pass a fitness test, then they're clear to patrol. "It's as little as one Sunday a month but you can volunteer as much as you want," he said. "If you want to do it every week you can rock up for any patrol you want. Often that's what people do when they start out because they like to be on the beach and get their experience up." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/f89fe7de-38e9-4379-bc9b-c6332fbf2ba5.jpg/r0_319_6262_3857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg