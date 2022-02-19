Helicopters to hover over the Illawarra for a few months

news, latest-news,

If you see or hear helicopters in the Illawarra's skies over the coming months, don't worry. It's just the Defence Force (ADF) conducting counter-terrorism training. The training will run until April and is staged in Wollongong and Sydney, as well as Jervis Bay and the Eurobodalla. Read more: Car chase goes past kids' playground The training will be conducted during the day and night, involving responses to simulated terrorist scenarios. No ammunition will be used during the training. "Aviation training to support counter-terrorism activities is designed to be complex, and is required to be undertaken in locations unfamiliar to the aircrew," said Major Sacheen Gallop, 6th Aviation Regiment Executive Officer. "We're very much looking forward to using these areas to help our helicopter crews and personnel continue to sustain our world-class counter-terrorism response capability. "We acknowledge these activities may result in some noise disturbance for residents in the vicinity, but I want to reassure everybody this is essential to provide our personnel with realistic training." This training must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic as it is essential to ensure the ADF is operating at the highest level of capability to respond where required to support Australia's national interests. "Defence continues to adhere to government guidelines on reducing the spread of COVID-19," Major Gallop said. "Defence will not take any risks with the health of local residents and for everybody's safety we ask that if you do see or hear the training, please maintain your distance. Defence was unable to provide further information regarding the training, when it will be held in the various areas and at what times, in order to protect operational tactics, techniques and procedures. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/ac2e1f12-c8de-48f7-b4d6-e5f1b7f62db8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg