subscribers-only,

Re Richard Burnett's letter 'China's rulers must be condemned' (Letters 12/02/2022), he ought to do more enquiring into the broad area of genocide history. He has totally ignored a situation in Australia, where since Invasion Day, Australia's First Nation's peoples have been subject to massacres, annihilation in Tasmania, appalling health and living conditions and second rate health regimes. The 'closing the gap' efforts have not lived up to their aims. Life expectancy of Indigenous people is significantly less than for non Indigenous Australians (this could be viewed as contributing to a massacre) and Indigenous Australians face exposure to many chronic health issues. Is Mr Burnett prepared to shout out his unhappiness with this situation for Australia's First Nations Peoples? Peter Corkish, Wollongong Tis good to be King or Queen but apparently, even better to be a Prince. You can pay your way out of anything, using taxpayers' money. God save the Queen; but only money will save the Prince. What a joke. Cut the apron strings. This is embarrassing Steven Thomas, Shellharbour In support of David Brodie's letter re Sea Cliff Bridge. I only ask that Wollongong council and RMS get together so someone takes responsibility. A couple of months ago one of two seats on the northern bend rusted out and fell on the ground. I left it a couple of weeks and still it lay there. I wrote to council and sent a photo of the seat. After another couple of weeks I sent a reminder and then it was fixed by council. About 1 month ago I was trying to look at the ocean and the cliffs from the bridge and all I could see were triffids. So I sent photos and information to council. They told me it was RMS and to contact a certain person. I did so and was told he would contact me. He did not. The issues with our bridge - whatever its name are 1 Overgrown with triffids. 2 Information on wildlife and history boards cannot be read. Things wear out. 3 There is exposed steel from being to close to concrete surface (concrete cancer) that the sooner fixed the easier the job. 4 On the northern bend where the road has had to be closed and worked on twice, there is a gap between footpath and concrete safety fence. Movement needs water and this gap allows this. In the old days a man was employed by the RTA to just take care of the coast road where the bridge now is. That worked well. Let's pretend the big bike race is on next week and the world is looking. Showcase our showcase. I do love Wollongong and wished everyone would take care of it. Ray Jaeger, Coledale Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/00bea41d-a545-4d5b-97a8-130eca624fb3.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg