COVID has saved South Coast United from likely relegation in the past two years, but coach Greg Valic believes his Premier League team is ready to turn a corner. SCU finished the 2020 season in last position, however, Football South Coast opted not to implement promotion and relegation between the IPL and District League due to the competitions being disrupted by COVID-19. United were then engaged in a battle with Cringila to avoid the wooden spoon last year when play was cut short. While it's been a difficult two years, Valic remains optimistic of a quick turnaround. SCU will have their last pre-season hit-out against Newcastle Croatia FC at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday, before the IPL gets under way next weekend. Read more: Steelers looking to turn around the ship in Harold Matthews competition Valic has been impressed by SCU's new recruits, including Marco Pennisi and Ben Lucas, while Kieren Brodnik, Jamie Wakeling and Tony Musumeci have led the way during pre-season. "We're always positive heading into a season and that is made easier by getting new recruits on board who want to prove themselves at this level. There's no reason why, with a bit of luck and a lot of hard work, we'll have more success this year than previous seasons," Valic said. "Marco Pennisi is a player that will play in the front third and hopefully have an impact there for us. And we've also brought back Ben Lucas, who played for previously when he was much younger. They are two young guys who can have a big impact on us this season. "Kieren, Jamie and Tony are three guys who have been here for the past few years and are making up the new core of our club. They've established themselves as important players in our firsts team, despite all being in their early 20s. They're contributing to culture and setting standards for other players, and it's good to see young guys taking up that mantle at the club."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/deb81da7-4ba6-4e47-98dd-cc1ab6fa6610.jpg/r0_105_4500_2647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg