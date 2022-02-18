Boral expands Dunmore quarry footprint

news, business,

Owner of Dunmore quarry and Berrima cement works Boral has turned its focus to its Australian operations, with investments made in the Illawarra. CEO and managing director of Boral, Zlatko Todorcevski confirmed the direction of the business in an update to investors following the release of the company's results from the first half of the 2022 financial year. "With completion of the divestment of our North American Fly Ash business on February 11, 2022, we have now finalised the strategic realignment of our portfolio to focus on our Australian construction materials business." Read more: Ban on bar hopping after bad behaviour The turn to Boral's Australian operations coincides with the acquisition of land at Boral's Dunmore quarry site to access further reserves. At the business's Berrima site, the company is investing in chlorine bypass to increase the use of alternative fuels from 15 to 30 per cent. This reduces the company's use of coal in cement making and limits associated carbon emissions. Expansion of Boral's sand quarry in Dunmore has faced community opposition, with opponents arguing that the quarry site would disturb the remains of Aboriginal people who were massacred near the Minnamurra river. Overall, the business increased its revenue in the six months to December 2021 however earnings before interest and tax were down on previous years' figures. Boral is tipped to continue to benefit from the construction and infrastructure boom in Australia, however shutdowns of the construction sector in 2021 dampened this growth, as did higher energy prices. "We are focused on building a more competitive and profitable business that is position for success," Mr Todorcevski said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/62799e1a-1b8b-4749-84d5-a6d0d416af66.jpg/r0_241_4729_2913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg