Taylor made outcomes, Business awards, disability support

Taylor Made Outcomes is focused on service to people and always serve people with respect, and this makes them a provider of choice within the local community. "After spending 23 years working for large providers of disability supports, I took a step out on my own, and gained NDIS registration," owner/director Mandy Drain said. "I missed the service to others that can only truly come when caseloads are small and systems efficient." Taylor Made Outcomes was established on August 2, 2019 with secured NDIS registration. They are a provider of Support Coordination and Plan Management specialising in Complex Care, Disability Accommodation and Psychosocial (Mental Health) supports. "I began Taylor Made Outcomes with a vision that it would be recognised for integrity, knowledge and experience and this nomination in the Local Business Awards has allowed for that recognition," Mandy said. "We get to make connections for people with disability in their local community. We encourage local providers to display their cards and have found over the months, through many walk-ins, we have built extensive knowledge of collaboration pathways." This service provider will continue to only deliver Plan Management and Support Coordination. "While there are many other service registration groups, the vision has always been about doing something well and making a genuine difference in the lives of people with disability and their support networks," Mandy added. "We are a team who listen to people with disability and their support networks. We provide information and choice to the people we serve." Several staff now work in the business including seven support coordinators, a specialist support coordinator, two research assistants, four plan managers, external bookkeeper, operations manager and a finance manager. "Taylor Made Outcomes team members all possess lived and/or professional experience of the disability sector," Mandy said. "I chose all team members because of their skills, passion and genuine desire to serve people with disability. I have worked with a number of the team at other businesses and as I grew the business, I was able to offer them a place with me and am very proud to say the team is now complete." Taylor Made Outcomes is noticing that their roles are increasingly linked to obtaining safe and secure housing for people with disability, including those with a terminal illness. Located at Shop 2/252 Princes Hwy, Corrimal, please phone 4206 3968 or visit taylormadeoutcomes.com.au for more details about their services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/6b21c259-239a-4fd2-a985-5f9121837050.jpg/r0_495_4032_2773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg