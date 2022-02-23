F45 Training, gym, fitness, local business awards, finalist

F45 Training is a global fitness community specialising in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. It is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance. The owners of F45 Shellharbour became involved with F45 Training while they were members of one of the original studios based in Sydney. They fell in love with the team based training and soon after became franchisees of several F45 studios in Sydney. Relocating their family from Sydney to Shellharbour, they started training at F45 Shellharbour, where they saw huge potential in the studio, the staff and the members and not long after they purchased the existing studio. "One of our members actually entered us in the Fitness Services category and encouraged the rest of our members to vote which we were extremely grateful for and overwhelmed with the response we got from our members," said Kerrie Lawrence who has been studio manager for five years. "We are very honoured to be nominated for a business award. "The team mentality at F45 Training helps members transform their lifestyle physically and mentally while encouraging community growth and a no-ego attitude. "We engage with our members and build strong relationships with them, providing seamless customer service from the moment members walk through the doors. We have changed countless lives through the ongoing coaching and support that we provide to our members." The F45 Shellharbour team of trainers are motivated by the people they work with every day - their members. They have hundreds of member visits every week and they thrive on the vibe, excitement and hard work the members put in every single day. "We inspire and encourage each other in every class through high energy sessions with music, laughs and a team atmosphere," she added. "As a close knit team, we are are inspired by the achievements of our members whether that be one push or one box jump or one bench hop from people who never thought they could. "From 150kg men to elite athletes to the 16-year-old that has been bullied at school - every success is celebrated the same way. "We pride ourselves on being an inclusive gym where everyone from all walks of life are welcomed into our studio and we treat them all the same. When we see the members find a new confidence within themselves, that motivates us to do more." Kerrie takes team members to F45 approved training courses, regularly participates in online training courses and disperses that information through regular trainer workshops in the studio. Running regular team training for her instructors and working with them individually brings out the best in them. She role plays scenarios of how to manage the anxiety of newcomers when they walk in the door and to spot when a member might be struggling and need some special attention. She takes on experienced senior fitness trainers as well as newcomers who have recently received their qualifications, as sharing skill sets is a valuable tool to stay ahead and keep motivated. "Our functional training classes continuously evolve so virtually no two workouts are ever the same," she said. "F45 HQ has an entire athletics department that works in the background to provide new programming and workouts that continue to challenge our members." F45 Shellharbour benefits: Located at 15-17 College Avenue in Shellharbour City Centre, please phone 0408 690 103 or see f45training.com.au/shellharbour for more information.

