Serendipity are showcasing their support

Offering person-centric support: Serendipity Support Services has been operating since 2018 for NDIS recipients. Photos: Supplied Many businesses offer all types of services at the moment which are beneficial to those with NDIS plans. Registered providers are audited and are accountable to the NDIA so participants should look for those providers to ensure correct services are delivered. "We found the NDIS wasn't always providing the correct funding to people living with a disability to obtain the correct support they required - we work with the people/person to ensure they are supported by offering discounted services where we can," director Brenda Devine of Serendipity Support Services said. "We could also see that the idea of the NDIS being about the person was not always being implemented by other providers. We make sure we provide exactly what the individual wants - we are about the person not the dollar." Brenda, who has worked in the disability industry for over 30 years, has a passion for supporting people in need. "We are very person-centered," she said. "We are dedicated to ensuring they get the services they asked for and are supported by caring and professional staff." Serendipity services: They are once again a finalist in the Local Business Awards. Serendipity has about 25 staff in direct care and administration plus have a respite home - short term accommodation, as well as providing community support, after school care, in-home support and support coordination. "We entered the Local Business Awards as we believe we are a step above the rest when it comes to client/participant satisfaction, and we would love to showcase that," Brenda said. "Our participants voted for us, which says a lot for our service and their satisfaction with our support. "We love that this community supports those in need and although we are a small business, we will always offer our support to other local businesses." At 37 Purry Burry Ave, Primbee phone 0432 515 775 or see Facebook-Serendipity Support Services and also serendipitysupport.com.au

