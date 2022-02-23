Rapidcool, air conditioning, Local Business Awards

Rapidcool Air Conditioning and Refrigeration was founded in 1993 and has grown steadily to become one of the Illawarra's leading air conditioning and refrigeration companies. They undertake sales, installation and maintenance services for both residential and commercial properties. As well as qualified and professional advice, Rapidcool will also give you a great price! Owner of Rapidcool Jarrod Troiano said, "We not only install air conditioners, we also support the homeowners in all repairs, warranty and upgrades. "Our workers are committed to our company as full-time workers, as we do not use subcontractors. All of our tradesmen have started their careers with Rapidcool which means the expectations and knowledge is equal throughout all jobs and workers." Rapidcool has been named a finalist in the 2021 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards in the Electrical Services category. "My family and admin team encouraged us to enter the awards as a way to recognise the hard work that our entire team puts in each day," Jarrod said. "We feel we are a finalist due to our professionalism, relationships and our hard work." Rapidcool started as a home run business and when Jarrod became the owner in July 2017 they expanded into a larger team, showroom, workshop and office. "I started my air conditioning apprenticeship with Rapidcool in 2009, then began an electrical apprenticeship in 2015 while still working with Rapidcool and I have now been in the business for over 10 years," Jarrod said. The Rapidcool family has 10 employees and together they offer supply and install, sales, service and electrical. With Rapidcool you get a company that takes full responsibility for the total picture of your air conditioning needs. Their qualified staff can advise you on the best heating and/or cooling solution to meet your exact requirements and budget. "Many people are now adding smart technology into their homes. Our energy efficient heating and cooling systems utilise the latest smart technology to guarantee reliable, innovative and long-term value from your heating and cooling investment," Jarrod said. "We have become specialists in this new technology." Jarrod said Rapidcool enjoys being part of the community due to the relationships they have built and the trust they have maintained throughout the years. "We are proud to provide the jobs and learning opportunities to our local team," he said. Rapidcool is located at 39 Smith Street, Fairy Meadow. Phone 4283 1077 or go to rapidcool.com.au

Rapidcool are your air conditioning experts

