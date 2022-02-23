Tiny Tins, skip bins, skip bags, Local Business Awards

Tiny Tins, well known throughout the Illawarra and beyond, aren't that tiny anymore. Established in 1990 by Mike Stevens with two skip bin trucks and 100 skip bins, it now has six trucks (a hook lift truck, a side lifter truck and four skip bin trucks), plastic wheelie bins, skip bags and over 350 skip bins! Adrian, now one of the business partners, began working for his stepdad Mike as a skip truck driver in 2004. He continued this until he met Karlie (both his personal and business partner) in 2010. Karlie began working in administration and operations for the business in 2015 and they both purchased the business from Mike in 2016, beginning the second generation of Tiny Tins. They have certainly grown the business, purchasing their first truck with a brand-new skip loader body in 2020 and recently bought their first brand-new truck with a brand-new skip loader body. "In 2020 we also purchased the work yard in Unanderra that has been the primary place of business for Tiny Tins from the beginning - we were previously renting with the intention of developing a recycling yard here in the future," Karlie said. "We deliver skip bins and skip bags seven days per week from 6am to 6pm in the Illawarra from Stanwell Park to Gerringong inclusive. "We are currently operating with six trucks and have over 350 skip bins available for hire. We aim to recycle most of the rubbish we remove and keep Tiny Tins as environmentally friendly as possible. "We offer a wheelie bin service both supplying our own wheelie bins for hire and emptying regular ones." They are highly motivated to educate the future generation about preventing environmental problems. Their children's book, Bin It, written by Adrian and illustrated by Karlie, is distributed to local children and addresses the way that waste is sorted, recycled and reused. "We have also created a quality sustainable education program that we demonstrate free of charge to local preschools about the importance of recycling, reducing and reusing both at school and at home," Karlie said. "We are always researching ways that we can improve our services and products to ensure we can be set apart from other available options; for example, we have manufactured custom made skip bin trolleys and rubbish chutes for tight access jobs. "The reason we entered the Local Business Awards is for increased credibility from our customers and the general community. We also believe it provides us with the chance to boost staff morale and development." This family owned and operated business understands the importance of the customer experience. Their friendly team is always available to take customers' inquiries and ensure that they are given the best service. "Besides my partner Adrian and myself, we have two truck drivers Steve and Paul," she said. "Our aim is to build a strong rapport with our customers from the initial phone call through to the delivery, collection and after service. "We are surrounded by a support network including our family, friends, employees, suppliers and customers. We love working here because we are now in a position where we can support others and contribute to our local community. "We regularly sponsor and donate to charities, local sporting clubs, not for profit organisations, local families and local schools." Located at 9-11 Sylvester Ave, Unanderra, call 4272 4848 or 0426 241 951 or see tinytinswastemanagement.com.au and facebook.com/tinytinsskipbins

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/d055deee-0805-4db5-b837-e18d801eff63.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tiny Tins is a tiny business no more

Family owned and operated: Tiny Tins is a second generation sustainable waste management company and a finalist in the Local Business Awards. Photo: Supplied Tiny Tins, well known throughout the Illawarra and beyond, aren't that tiny anymore. Established in 1990 by Mike Stevens with two skip bin trucks and 100 skip bins, it now has six trucks (a hook lift truck, a side lifter truck and four skip bin trucks), plastic wheelie bins, skip bags and over 350 skip bins! Adrian, now one of the business partners, began working for his stepdad Mike as a skip truck driver in 2004. He continued this until he met Karlie (both his personal and business partner) in 2010. Karlie began working in administration and operations for the business in 2015 and they both purchased the business from Mike in 2016, beginning the second generation of Tiny Tins. They have certainly grown the business, purchasing their first truck with a brand-new skip loader body in 2020 and recently bought their first brand-new truck with a brand-new skip loader body. "In 2020 we also purchased the work yard in Unanderra that has been the primary place of business for Tiny Tins from the beginning - we were previously renting with the intention of developing a recycling yard here in the future," Karlie said. "We deliver skip bins and skip bags seven days per week from 6am to 6pm in the Illawarra from Stanwell Park to Gerringong inclusive. "We are currently operating with six trucks and have over 350 skip bins available for hire. We aim to recycle most of the rubbish we remove and keep Tiny Tins as environmentally friendly as possible. "We offer a wheelie bin service both supplying our own wheelie bins for hire and emptying regular ones." They are highly motivated to educate the future generation about preventing environmental problems. Their children's book, Bin It, written by Adrian and illustrated by Karlie, is distributed to local children and addresses the way that waste is sorted, recycled and reused. "We have also created a quality sustainable education program that we demonstrate free of charge to local preschools about the importance of recycling, reducing and reusing both at school and at home," Karlie said. "We are always researching ways that we can improve our services and products to ensure we can be set apart from other available options; for example, we have manufactured custom made skip bin trolleys and rubbish chutes for tight access jobs. "The reason we entered the Local Business Awards is for increased credibility from our customers and the general community. We also believe it provides us with the chance to boost staff morale and development." This family owned and operated business understands the importance of the customer experience. Their friendly team is always available to take customers' inquiries and ensure that they are given the best service. "Besides my partner Adrian and myself, we have two truck drivers Steve and Paul," she said. "Our aim is to build a strong rapport with our customers from the initial phone call through to the delivery, collection and after service. "We are surrounded by a support network including our family, friends, employees, suppliers and customers. We love working here because we are now in a position where we can support others and contribute to our local community. "We regularly sponsor and donate to charities, local sporting clubs, not for profit organisations, local families and local schools." Located at 9-11 Sylvester Ave, Unanderra, call 4272 4848 or 0426 241 951 or see tinytinswastemanagement.com.au and facebook.com/tinytinsskipbins

SHARE