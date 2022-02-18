news, latest-news, South Coast Blaze, Selene Chadrawy, NSW Premier League, Tah Davies, Kristina Brice, Illawarra, Dapto

She may still only be a teenager, but Selene Chadrawy can consider herself a South Coast Blaze veteran. The Mount Keira talent was part of the original crop of Blaze under 23s players when the NSW Premier League franchise first took to the court in 2020, playing a key role in their charge into that year's grand final. Fast forward two years and Chadrawy, 18, is ready for her next big challenge, after last week being promoted to the Blaze's opens squad. Read more: Fallout from controversial Tyrell Fuimaono tackle continues "I'm really excited. I think it's a huge stepping stone in my netball career and to be able to do this with a franchise that I'm from, and an area that I've grown up playing for is something really special. I think at first I was a bit nervous, but we got to train all together last week and I do feel really comfortable now," Chadrawy said. "When I was playing in the 23s and they were on the court next to us, I used to always watch them between our drills, because they were the team I looked up to and wanted to play for one day. I looked up to all of them, but especially Tah Davies and Kristina Brice, who have played at that elite level with the Giants. I always looked at them with a bit of awe. I think playing with them, knowing that they've been in that high performance and playing at that level for so long, I look forward to getting their insight into the game." Chadrawy is a great example of being a homegrown Illawarra talent. The wing defence/centre played junior netball for Dapto before representing Illawarra in the under 12s through to 15s. From there, Chadrawy got her chance to be part of the Illawarra Academy of Sport and was then selected into the NSW Under 17s team. Read more: Illawarra Hawks rattled as NBL top four fight intensifies "In 2019, the Illawarra didn't have a franchise, so I travelled up to Sydney to play for Sutherland Stingrays. But when Blaze became a franchise, I decided - along with a lot of other players from the Illawarra - to head back down," Chadrawy said. "It's such a great club and I think we all speak very highly of the Blaze because we know we're such a family-grown culture. We've noticed that we have so many followers on Instagram and girls at the clinics that look up to us. I really do like the culture and I've been at other clubs before where it hasn't been as strong. "I love that the club I'm from carries so much culture and is so family based." Blaze Opens squad: Katelyn Anderson, Chelsea Bolton, Aisha Bower, Te-Arn Bradley, Kristina Brice, Selene Chadrawy, Taylah Davies, Maddy Eaton, Tegan Holland, Shelby Mallon, Abbey McFadden and Belinda Sutton. Training partners: Hannah Kuhar and Elecia Parrot. Under 23s squad: Anastasia Afoa, Papi Alaalatoa, Sharnee Behr, Jess Bowden, Jade Dawson, Gabby Eaton, Mia Evans, Bronnee Loy, Emma Mateo, Clare McCrohon, Manaia Mete, Ky-Mani Schwenke, Ashleigh Selwyn and Lindsay Tui. Training partners: Chloe Burden, Torius Faimanu, Taylah Flack, Alexa Gammone, Isabella Hall, Bilyana Milevski, Piper Sievers, Liana Taufa'ao, Holly Wilson, Isabella Wood, Kiah Yealland and Amy Younie. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

