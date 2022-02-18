Helensburgh Thistle claim big Bampton Cup victory

news, latest-news,

Helensburgh will charge into their District League campaign full of confidence after securing a thumping Bert Bampton Cup win over Oak Flats on Sunday. The Thistle secured a 5-1 victory over the Falcons at Keith Bond Oval to soar into the second round of this year's Cup competition. It was also their final hit-out before the 2022 DL season, which kicks off against University this Saturday. "The boys went well, but I think everyone's still coming to grips with this early pre-season this year," Thistle coach Andrew Paine said. "It was a fairly tight game to be honest. Oak Flats were well structured and it was 2-1 until the final 20 minutes, then the game opened up with some tired legs. There was more space to play and our quick boys had a bit more room to be creative, so it blew out a bit at the end. Read more: Illawarra Hawks rattled as NBL top four fight intensifies "But our pre-season has been pretty good, we've hit most of the milestones we wanted to. There hasn't been a lot of turnover, we only brought in two new guys (Vaughan Patterson and Luke Van Zyl), so it's been about consolidating and trying to fit them into our system this year." The 2022 Bampton Cup kicked off with four games featuring District League and Community League teams on the weekend. Joining the Thistle as round one winners were Balgownie (beat Thirroul 1-0), Unanderra (beat Hill Top 3-0) and Fernhill (beat Berkeley 3-2), while the round's other four matches were washed out. The Cup competition will continue throughout the year, with Illawarra Premier League teams to join the action at a later date. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/1006bc00-7405-4dac-ab3f-9c3ca93c41f6.jpg/r0_62_3816_2218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg