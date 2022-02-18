news, latest-news,

The lifting of restrictions announced yesterday by NSW Premier Dominic Perrotet came as a total surprise to Luke Symons, co-owner of the Good Times Only group. "The restrictions were eased without us realising that they were going to," Mr Symons said, who is the part owner of a number of Wollongong venues including Births & Deaths, Dagwood. Mr Symons was one of a number of venue owners and licensees that had been working together for months to launch a program to prevent violent or disruptive patrons at one venue from being allowed to enter other bars and clubs. That the 'Banned from one, banned from all' launch coincided with the removal of density limits and a week out from mask restrictions lifting means that more people could enjoy their new freedoms without having to deal with unruly patrons. "We are expecting to see an increase in activity, especially as the restrictions ease up and uni students return, so we're definitely really excited because it's actually going to start to feel like a normal lifestyle again," Mr Symons said. George Poulos, publican and licensee at Dicey Riley's said that venues are doing the best they can to create a safe and fun environment and that the further easing of restrictions would encourage people to return. "Obviously, the volumes are down because people aren't going out as much because of their concerns of the virus, and I think it's up to them to say, life moves on," Mr Poulos said. Shoppers on Crown Street on Friday were positive about the changes, and would take up the opportunity to dance or no longer wear masks when not required. Mr Symons said being able to serve customers without being behind a mask will deliver a boost to morale. "The staff are so happy to lose the masks, to breathe easy and to share a smile with a customer again." Mr Poulos said his venue would be hoping to welcome back live acts. "I'm feeling positive and constructive going forward."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/46dbba3c-5c45-4b79-85c4-f1045bcf0f1f.jpg/r0_1531_3274_3381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg