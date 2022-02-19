news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Tasmania JackJumpers, NBL, Wollongong, Brian Goorjian, Tim Coenraad, Antonius Cleveland

Just minutes after the Hawks thrashed Cairns on Friday night, Tim Coenraad was straight back to business in the post-match press conference. Illawarra had sealed a 79-54 win at a rocking WIN Entertainment Centre, but the veteran - sitting next to triumphant coach Brian Goorjian - was already looking forward to their next clash: taking on the NBL's newest club less than 48 hours later in Wollongong. It will be a slice of history for the league, with Sunday's game marking the first time the Hawks and JackJumpers have faced off. Read more: Hawks record thumping win over Cairns in Wollongong While happy to soak up victory over the Taipans, Coenraad said Illawarra would quickly shift their attention to the Tasmania game. "When the crowd gets behind you, and you get on a run and hit that shot, the building does erupt. So it was nice to feel that tonight and it's nice for the fans to come out and be able to have fun at the end of the game, not biting their nails and hanging on the edge of their seat. Finally they get a chance to get a win that you know is coming and can enjoy it at the end," he said. "But we're about to come up against a team that probably play as hard as anyone in the league. Watching them, and waiting to play them, it's been one of the ones I've been looking at because in terms of how they play, they play hard and they're going to be a real test for us. "And we need to string these home games together. If we can get on a run now, that sets us up nicely. And we've got to keep improving... but we'll enjoy it tonight and tomorrow start locking in to Tasmania, because they're by no means an easy team. They're a hungry team and a team with a lot of enthusiasm." Read more: Steelers looking to turn around the ship Friday night's win was set up by a superb second-half defensive effort, with Illawarra giving up 17 points in the final two quarters. The tone was set by Antonius Cleveland, who was outstanding at both ends of the floor., finishing with 15 points, six defensive rebounds (seven boards in total) and three blocks. "'AC's ability to make plays out of nothing on the defensive end is as good as I've ever seen," Coenraad said. "He provides athleticism and then he's able to get the ball and start pushing down hill, and he just runs past people. It's a level of athleticism that, when you see it, you understand that getting him going down hill on the fast break is very good for us. "He's blocking shots, he can play above the rim, he can guard one to four, one to five sometimes. When he gets going he's a real catalyst for us." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/4a38a6a4-ab26-4102-81c8-a8653ba337f4.jpg/r0_319_8192_4947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg