Late in the fourth quarter, that familiar ILL-A-WARRA chant echoed around the WIN Entertainment Centre. It was party time for Hawkheads in Wollongong on Friday night, with Brian Goorjian's men claiming an impressive 79-54 win over the Taipans. Victory was set up by a superb second-half defensive effort, with Illawarra giving up 17 points in the final two quarters. However, this game will be remembered by the appearance of some fan favourites. With his side leading by more than 20 points in the fourth, Goorjian was able to give some game time to AJ Ogilvy, Isaac White, Emmett Naar, Alkodah Gak and Lachlan Dent coming on the court to appreciative cheers from the crowd. Friday night's match will also be remembered for an explosive performance from Antonius Cleveland, who finished with 15 points (including some big dunks) and seven rebounds. Teammate Duop Reath scored 16 points, while Sam Froling had 10 boards. For Cairns, Majok Deng led the way with 11 points. Illawarra shot 35/76 from the field, while the Taipans shot a deplorable 21/69. The result means the Hawks' season record now stands at 8-6, including three wins over Cairns in 2021-22. Read more: After receiving club's backing, Griffin must now complete his Dragons rebuild It was an entertaining affair early, with Antonius Cleveland, Duop Reath and Jordan Ngatai draining three as the visitors led 11-10. The Hawks then went on a 5-0 run, before the Taipans lifted their intensity, scoring 10 of the next 12 points to lead 21-17 at quarter time. The Hawks lifted in the second quarter, going on a 8-2 run - inspired by three Duop Reath baskets - to take a 25-23 lead. However, as they did in the first, the Taipans again responded, going on a 10-4 run to grab a 33-29 advantage. The see-sawing battle continued in the quarter, with the Hawks wrestling back a 36-35 lead, before Tyler Harvey drained a three and Xavier Rathan-Mayes' lay up gave the home side a 41-37 advantage at the main break. The Hawks shot 18/42 from the field in the first half, with their opponents going at 37 per cent (13/35). Reath led all-comers with nine points at half-time, while Sam Froling had eight boards and four points. For the Taipans, Majok Deng led the way with eight points and was well supported by Tahjere McCall and Machado (seven points and four rebounds each). Read more: Test all-rounder back and ready to lead Wests quest for premiership Momentum continued to swing in the third, with the teams scoring seven points each, as the Hawks held a 48-44 advantage. Both sides then got cold in offense, before Cleveland ended the scoring drought with back-to-back baskets. Sam Froling's lay up was then cancelled out by a Stephen Zimmerman basket, before Harry Froling's last-ditch three gave Illawarra 57-46 lead at three-quarter time. Cairns were ice cold from the field, shooting at 25 per cent (4/16), while the Hawks shot 7/18 in the third. Reath (14 points) and Cleveland (13 points) led the scoring for the Hawks, while Sam Froling had 10 boards and six points. Deng had 11 points and five rebounds for Cairns, supported by Zimmerman (eight points, five boards). The Hawks came firing out of the gates in the last quarter, going on a 12-0 run to lead 69-46. While the home side were red-hot in offence, they were also able to strangle their opponents at the opposite end of the floor. Marshall Nelson's basket finally broke the Cairns drought, but Tim Coenraad fired back swiftly with a three to give his side a 72-48 lead. Naar's two baskets, along with a White lay up, gave Illawarra a 78-54 lead, before Gak's free throw rounded out the scoring as the Hawks claimed a 25-point victory.

