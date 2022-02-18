subscribers-only,

Joseph Bevitt is proud to say he's the first person to have seen a dinosaur's sphincter. And he's mighty excited about the technology that enabled him to do so - technology which has recently discovered an ancient crocodile, about 93 million years ago, enjoyed the Cretaceous Period's version of a chicken dinner. Dr Bevitt, a senior instrument scientist at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) at Lucas Heights, in Sydney's south, has built his career on using neutron energy to virtually excavate fossils, and is recognised as a world leader in his specialised field. But the recent revelation of the crocodile's last meal - a small ornithopod, a "bird-footed" dinosaur, weighing about 2kg - has him on a professional high. It's been a project six years in the making, since he started collaborating with the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum in Winton, Queensland. More long reads: Meet the Illawarra engineer who says climate change solutions make life better, not harder In the tradition of great inventions which feature a breakthrough triggered by an accident, it was something of an error in excavation that brought this crocodile's culinary consumption to light. Fossilised inside a boulder, it was split open when a front-end loader was removing a load of desert soil at the dig site, looking for larger sauropods. Thus began a years-long treasure hunt, with the golden prize being proof of new knowledge. "They lifted this big boulder with a front-end loader and it shattered," Dr Bevitt said. "It took about two years to put it back together. And there was a little piece, about the size of my hand, which they couldn't figure out where it went, so they sent it to me. As soon as I started scanning it with neutrons I saw this leg bone in there - it looked like a chicken leg bone but with a hook on the side. "Straight away I thought that's a dinosaur bone - a plant-eating dinosaur called an ornithopod. I called the museum ... they didn't believe me because they knew it was a croc. And so we went from that initial discovery moment to trying to scan the whole head with neutrons, and failed." The rocks containing the bones were too thick to penetrate, so the researchers gathered all the pieces they had and travelled to Melbourne to use the high-energy X-ray capabilities of the Australian Synchrotron, a particle accelerator about the size of a football field which is the brightest X-ray source in the Southern Hemisphere. It was a rough scan, but enough to guide the museum to physically prepare the specimen for more. After multiple cleans and preparatory scans over several years, the crocodile's stomach contents were returned to Lucas Heights, where Dr Bevitt operates the Dingo tomography instrument. The 20MW OPAL reactor there holds 16 fuel assemblies containing 37kg of uranium, a metal so heavy that it occupies a volume of just 2L. It regulates a fission reaction, emitting neutrons to be harnessed for high-power X-Ray or microCTs scans, leaving the reactor through a 1.5cm "pin-hole" on the side, and heading into the Dingo device. Uranium naturally fissions, but if there's a large volume of uranium together in the reactor core, that mass of uranium atoms "assist each other in fissioning" - creating a chain reaction, all the while releasing the neutrons which can be harnessed and fired at an object to penetrate, then bounce off, forming an image of what is inside. The object - in this case, a crocodile's head - will then become temporarily radioactive, as atoms in the sample absorb some neutrons. In this case it lasted only three weeks, and Dr Bevitt said concerns about this was the "main reason no-one was discovering dinosaurs with neutrons before me". Once able to assure the museum the samples would be returned in their original state, he got the green light (so to speak). "Uranium is a byproduct of supernovas - stars exploding - so all uranium on the planet is from a star that exploded before the Earth formed," Dr Bevitt said. "It's collected around the world in mines and concentrated into a usable form." He likened the neutron-powered Dingo to the first cameras - light passes through a pinhole then goes through, or bounces, off the sample onto a detector, where the image is collected. Weekender asked Dr Bevitt how it felt to be able to use this technology and his voice almost trembled with a scientist's glee: "Epic". "To be the world leader on using neutron imaging for paleontology, to be able to claim that, I get goosebumps. I get really excited, it's what drives me, it's the research I'm most passionate about." Dr Brevitt's work is also on show at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum, in an exhibition called The Invisible Revealed, showing work he and colleagues have done on invaluable cultural objects. With ancient cultural artefacts, being able to see inside an object without breaking it has particular value. "In the past, paleontologists would carve away the rock to reveal the bones. What we've really seen with chemistry [worldwide] is that there tend to be organic molecules, remnants of the organism, other than bones trapped in the rock. There might be pigments from the feathers of a feathered dinosaur, in the rock. "That's information we could never get in the past. There's tendons, in rock, and this blows my mind - we have CT scans of fossil fish, we see soft tissue within the body." His work scanning a tyrannosaur's stomach, and seeing its last meal, isn't published, so we can only tease at the results. "We can see parts of the intestines ... even the pyloric sphincter, which is the muscle between the stomach and the intestines. "I joke that I'm the first person to see a dinosaur's sphincter. But if the bones were carved out you'd never see any of this information. We may get to the point where we can see what a dinosaur's reproductive organs looked like." Somewhere, deep in the rock, a big job lies waiting for him.

