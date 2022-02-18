Woman dies after being hit by car at North Wollongong

news, latest-news,

A woman has died after she was hit by a car near UOW's Innovation Campus at North Wollongong. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Squires Way and Puckey Avenue, about 10pm on Wednesday, following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car. Officers attached to Wollongong Police District attended a short time later and were told a 20-year-old woman had stepped onto Squires Avenue when she was hit by a car travelling along the same street. The woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for head and leg injuries, before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. About 2.45pm on Friday, the 20-year-old died in hospital. The driver of the car - a 22-year-old woman - was uninjured and was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result. A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage of the incident is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

