Wollongong resident dies from COVID as cases fall

One person from Wollongong has died from COVID-19 and 445 people have tested positive in the Illawarra Shoalhaven in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday, February 19. The positive cases come from 187 positive PCR tests, and 258 positive rapid antigent tests. Read more: Danger when Corrimal car chase goes past kids playground - court The total is a slight fall on the previous day's 483 positive cases. Across the state there were 7,615 positive cases, a fall on the previous day's almost 10,000 cases. There are 1297 people admitted to hospital because of COVID, less than the previous day's 1381, and 81 people in intensive care, 40 of whom require ventilation. Throughout NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine and 94.2 per cent have received two doses, as of Thursday, February 17.

