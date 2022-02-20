news, latest-news,

A Minnamurra music production business owner has allegedly taken drastic measures to get hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment back. Brendon Reece Comber, 41, allegedly pointed a gun at a man who had repossessed his truck when he failed to pay for it. Comber allegedly used the gun to get the truck and music equipment back last week. Read more: Figtree man contacted 12-year-old sister of ex online: court Police allege Comber was renting a small truck from a man until the final amount had been paid at which time the vehicle would be transferred into Comber's name. But Comber had allegedly stopped communicating with the owner in December and had failed to pay the final $2000. Police allege the man and his son went to Comber's home and repossessed the truck without Comber's knowledge on Wednesday. When Comber found out, he collected his partner at home and allegedly went to his gun safe, took his .22 calibre rifle and ammunition out before putting it in the back of his car. They drove to Wollongong and found the man and his son in the truck at the intersection of Irvine Street and Northfields Avenue in Gwynneville. Comber allegedly blocked the truck so it could not leave and got out with the gun, which had a loaded magazine but no ammunition inside, and walked over to the man, pointed the rifle at him and demanded the truck be returned. The man, who was allegedly fearful, agreed to pull over to a safer area to discuss the issue before Comber returned to his car and followed the truck to a nearby street. The man then had the opportunity to call Triple Zero, as did a member of the public who saw the alleged incident unfold. Police arrived a short time later and arrested Comber before he was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, using an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearms safely. During a police interview, Comber allegedly admitted to using the firearm but claimed it was always inside the bag. In Wollongong Local Court, defence lawyer Sam Karnib said his client had never been in custody before and he could be on remand for months, under strict COVID restriction, awaiting finalisation of the case. Mr Karnib said Comber had strong community ties, was "well-known" for his music business and had a social media presence. Mr Karnib also noted Comber had gotten his equipment back so there was no reason for him to contact the alleged victim and his gun licence had been suspended. Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said Comber's alleged actions were "ridiculous". "I understand the car had his equipment...but he grabbed a firearm and pointed it at a person to try to get it back," Sgt Weaver alleged. Magistrate Claire Girotto said the allegations were ''nothing short of serious," before labelling Comber's alleged actions as "peculiar". She granted him bail, noting his lack of criminal history. Comber must live at his Minnamurra home, report to police three times a week, offer a $10,000 surety and not leave home unless in the company of his partner. The case was adjourned to March 1. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/86f85c24-dc66-4586-b330-12cff6dfe264.jpg/r0_154_1068_757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg