Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke has praised the fighting spirit of her players after securing a 24-8 win over the Panthers on Saturday. Lilli O'Dea, Jordyn Preston, Salma Nour, Sulieti Ahio and Annabel McDonald all crossed for tries, while McDonald also nailed two conversions, as Illawarra claimed a comprehensive victory at Sid Parrish Oval. The result means the Steelers remain undefeated after three Tarsha Gale rounds, following wins over the Raiders and Sharks, despite not everything going to plan for the team so far in 2022. Read more: Delighted Hawks to re-focus for JackJumpers battle in Wollongong Player availability due to injury among other reasons have plagued the side, with Hawke struggling to field a full side each week. The biggest positive to emerge has been opportunity for youth, with Lily Gibson and Zali Moore handed debuts in the past fortnight. "I'm really pumped to get three wins in a row. It's something that I knew we had in us, but didn't how we would go pulling it all together. We've had some massive challenges. Despite that, the girls haven't really flinched which has been great," she said. "We started with a small squad as it was, and then we had an injury or two and a few girls with some medical stuff too. Pretty much every week, it's looked like I'd only have 17 players, but we've managed to get an 18th in. But even then, that's with three wingers on our bench. Every club is having their challenges, but every time I think we'll get numbers back, there's another spanner in the works. "But we've really tried to get the motto going that we'll play anyone, anywhere, and do what we can do. But I guess some of the things that were really exciting from this game was we knew it was going to be a completely different style to our first games. We needed to be strong and aggressive, particularly up that middle part of the field, so it was really good to see our girls hold strong on that part. I'm super happy with the girls and their efforts." The Steelers' SG Ball and Harold Matthews teams will both travel to Sydney to face the Sea Eagles on Sunday. In other rep news, the Illawarra South Coast Dragons' Laurie Daley Cup side secured a 44-4 win over the Colts, while the Dragons' Andrew Johns Cup team beat the Colts 30-18 on Saturday.

