The Illawarra's most famous prison escapee, Beau Wiles, is preparing for another lengthy spell behind bars after confessing to brazenly nicking a motorbike and a pushbike from separate houses in less than an hour. Wiles, 32, who rose to fame in 2015 when he made a daring escape from Goulburn's Supermax prison with the aid of his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Watts, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated enter dwelling and driving disqualified during a recent appearance in Wollongong Local Court. A set of agreed facts tendered to the court reveal Wiles was identified on CCTV cameras out the front of a home on the Princes Highway at Thirroul just after 7 o'clock on the evening of September 30 last year. The footage shows him walk up the driveway before he disappears from camera view. Read more: Figtree man contacted 12-year-old sister of ex online: court Police said Wiles then entered the storage unit underneath the house by unknown means and spent some time inside. The court heard the cameras captured Wiles leaving the property an hour later riding the home owner's Honda CR70F motorbike, valued at $2000. Meanwhile, less than an hour later, Wiles was seen on separate CCTV cameras entering a garage at a home in Lachlan Street in Thirroul. He was seen to switch the light on inside the garage, rummager around for a short time, then exit the building wheeling the home owner's Giant-branded mountain bike, valued at $8000. The court heard he flicked the light off on his way out. Both victims reported the respective thefts to police, who immediately recognised Wiles from the CCTV footage. They attended Wiles home - a garage in East Corrimal that he rents with his new girlfriend - two days later and arrested him. Both bikes were found stored in the garage. Wiles was taken to Wollongong Police Station, charged and remanded in custody. He is currently being housed at the South Coast Correctional Centre at Nowra and will remain behind bars ahead of his sentencing later this year. Wiles was sentenced to six months' jail for his 2015 escape bid, which saw him slip away from a minimum security section of Goulburn Correctional Complex and into a car being driven by his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Watts. He remained on the run for about 30 hours, while pictures taken inside prison, including one of him in only his underwear, and later published to his social media page, circulated around the world. Wiles was eventually released from custody but has fallen foul of the law on multiple occasions since, including serving a four-month jail sentence in 2018 for stealing the keys to poker machines at The Illawarra. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/3774cd2a-4776-494b-bb66-4bd300621f74.jpg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg