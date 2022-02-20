Kookas storm past Albion Park to set up Lake Illawarra showdown

news, latest-news,

Paul Clarke is feeling pretty confident about his team right now. Undefeated in 50-over games since Christmas, Kookas have solidified their spot in third on the South Coast ladder. And finally, after the bowlers carried the side throughout January, the batsmen have come to the party. Read more: Steelers bag third victory to open 2022 campaign Saturday saw Kookas produce a complete performance, bowling Albion Park out for 96 before they calmly chased the target down to secure a seven-wicket victory. Clarke was thrilled by what he saw. "It was another good win," Clarke said. "We were able to contain the Albion Park guys pretty well and then batted with some good intent. "We've got a bit of confidence with a few wins on the trot. Winning becomes a habit and I'm hoping that mindset has become a habit. "We've got a good feel for what we need to do, sticking with the process will help to get a win. "That's worked well for us. I'd expect that's what we'll continue doing. Trust the process, keep doing things the way we're doing and hopefully the results go our way." Winning the toss and sending the Eagles in, the Kookas bowlers set the tone for the contest. Mark Damoiseaux claimed 4-29 while Troy Tungai took three wickets and Josh Cuthbert two, Albion Park only able to reach 96. Youngster Luke Bramble ensured there would be no nervous moments in the run chase, scoring an unbeaten 24 in his return to first grade. The opener was supported by Scott Peachman, who added 28. While Bramble typically does not open the batting, Clarke was thrilled he made the most of his opportunity in the top flight. "Opening the batting is not his preferred position, but he did a great job. It's a good confidence booster for him,'' Clarke said. "We've been able to blood a few younger guys this year, which has been good. It's pleasing to see he took the challenge and made the most of the opportunity. "It's nice to have younger guys pushing the guys who are more established for their spots. In any club, you want the competition and it's what we're looking for." Saturday may have been great, but an even bigger test awaits Kookas. Next weekend will see the side take on competition leaders Lake Illawarra. It's a clash that will show exactly where this resurgent Kookas team is placed and how much work needs to be done before the finals commence on March 19. "They're the benchmark," Clarke said. "It's always a great opportunity to dig in and test yourself, find out exactly where you stand. "We're in control of our destiny, everyone but Lake is in that situation. They've played well enough to know they're in the semis. Everyone else is in a dog fight. "We've got to knuckle down, control what we can and hopefully get a couple of wins. If we play some good cricket, we'll be able to sit back with the bye the last round before the semi-finals, freshen up and go into the semis ready to rock and roll." Elsewhere, a series of standout individual performances punctuated a bumper weekend of South Coast Cricket action. Jack Bennett took four wickets and scored 108, however it wasn't enough to lead Oak Flats past The Rail at Croome Cricket Oval. Instead it was Jarrod Colliss (110) and Brett Gilly (76) who set the tone, the Razorbacks reaching 9-319. Gilly cleaned up the Rats' tail to claim 3-6, while Jeremy Fanning also took three wickets as Oak Flats were bowled out for 194. Brendan White's hundred set the platform for Lake Illawarra, however he received little support, his side only managing 9-218. Batting 10, Mitchell Constantinou added a crucial 12 before he took charge with the ball. The youngster claimed 5-33 to clean through the Shellharbour batting line-up. Skipper Alex Brown top-scored with 80, however there was little resistance once he fell and they were bowled out for 200. Finally, Kiama had the bye. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/a770631c-e7a1-487c-8c5e-ccc02b789234.jpg/r2_207_4052_2495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg