Wests extend lead on ladder as Cricket Illawarra struck down by more rain

It's developed into a recurring theme throughout the summer. Wests taking to Figtree Oval after a Friday night deluge while other grounds are closed and matches abandoned. It was the case yet again on Saturday, the Devils claiming a double bonus-point victory over Port Kembla in the only first-grade game played. Read more: Kookas storm past Albion Park to set up Lake Illawarra showdown The victory allowed Wests to extend their margin at the top of the ladder to 13 points. The Devils have completed nine matches this season, second-placed Keira five. Saturday was Wests eighth victory and vice-captain Aaryn Kornberger said the challenge is to continue building towards the finals. "We just have to keep winning," Kornberger said. "There are four weeks left, to win all four games would be ideal. "The weather is going to be a problem the whole time, so if we can win all four and to keep that No.1 spot would be ideal going into finals." The bowlers set the stage for a convincing victory, Port Kembla bowled out for 57. Jacob O'Connell claimed three wickets with the new ball, before Udara Jayasundara and Lachlan Coughlan-Ryan each took three. The run chase did not start smoothly, Wests 3-7 before O'Connell and Jayasundara combined to steady the ship. O'Connell eventually fell, Tyson Barrett guiding the Devils to a six-wicket win. Kornberger said it was a day in which almost everything went to plan. "We just played good cricket. We caught well, the bowlers bowled well. I don't even know where to pinpoint what went well, it all worked together on the day." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

